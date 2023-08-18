Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.94

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 212.94 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.63). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.64), with a volume of 39,486 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.90. The stock has a market cap of £155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,020.00 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Lucy Walker purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £11,330 ($14,372.70). In related news, insider Farah Buckley purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,955 ($11,359.89). Also, insider Lucy Walker purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £11,330 ($14,372.70). 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

