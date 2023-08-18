Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $91.98 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

