Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGR. Bank of America upped their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised Avangrid from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avangrid

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.33%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Avangrid by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Avangrid by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 19,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.