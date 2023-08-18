Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Update

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $87,426.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 6,884 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $87,426.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 2,377 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $30,187.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,642 shares of company stock worth $1,147,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 175,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,272,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 108,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 396,417 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,246.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

