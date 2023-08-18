Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Avnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Avnet

Avnet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.14. 212,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $893,700,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.