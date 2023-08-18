Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.14.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.63. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $152,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,891.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $152,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,891.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $273,604.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,830.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,227 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

