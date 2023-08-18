B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 79,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,400. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 264.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 72,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,723,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,807,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 72,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,723,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,807,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 308,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,993,845. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 83,926 shares of company stock worth $4,509,989. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

