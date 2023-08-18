B. Riley Lowers Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $16.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

NYSE:XHR opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

