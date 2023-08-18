Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $60,000. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Baidu Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIDU opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.83.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

