Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises 2.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.39% of Ball worth $67,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALL. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Ball Trading Down 1.4 %

BALL stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. 1,051,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,524. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

