Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance

Ballston Spa Bancorp stock remained flat at $51.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

