Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance
Ballston Spa Bancorp stock remained flat at $51.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $60.00.
About Ballston Spa Bancorp
