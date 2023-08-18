Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 43,412 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,412 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,649. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.