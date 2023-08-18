Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,931. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 230.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.