Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.85. 18,204,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,983,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

