Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.85 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $113.53. 17,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $121.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

