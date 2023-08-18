Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.46. The stock had a trading volume of 454,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,917. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.68 and its 200 day moving average is $249.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,510 shares of company stock valued at $72,335,743 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

