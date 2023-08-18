Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.