Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,162 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. 337,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

