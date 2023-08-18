Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.