Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Plans $0.07 — Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

