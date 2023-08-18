Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Plans $0.07 — Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance
NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
