Bank of America Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $175.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

Applied Materials stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8,799.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

