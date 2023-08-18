Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Accenture were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

Accenture stock opened at $305.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

