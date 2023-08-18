Bank of Hawaii Has $1.05 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,292,616.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,382 shares of company stock worth $10,215,052. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.1 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.