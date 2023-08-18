Bank of Hawaii Has $247,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,419,000 after buying an additional 111,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AME opened at $152.98 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.64.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.