Bank of Hawaii Has $685,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $419.16 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.16.

Get Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

