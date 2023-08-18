Bank of Hawaii Has $801,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Chubb were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $199.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.97 and a 200-day moving average of $198.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.