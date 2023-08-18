Bank of Hawaii Has $917,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $132.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.77.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

