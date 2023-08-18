Bank of Hawaii Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Datadog were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 839,903 shares of company stock valued at $81,991,038. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

