Bank of Hawaii Makes New $377,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Schlumberger Price Performance
Schlumberger stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
