Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,057 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.87.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

