Bank of Hawaii Sells 257 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

