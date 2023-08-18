Bank of Hawaii Takes $284,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $703.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $746.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.19 and a 12-month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. UBS Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $743.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.