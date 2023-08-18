Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 4,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,539. The stock has a market cap of $326.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 738.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

