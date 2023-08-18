Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 75,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,427. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 612,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,638,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,293,000 after buying an additional 352,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $8,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

