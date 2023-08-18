Barclays Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $67.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.76.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

