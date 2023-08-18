Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

Shares of MCI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,807. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,752.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

