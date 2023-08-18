Barrington Research Comments on HireQuest, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HireQuest in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Stock Up 4.4 %

HQI opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Insider Activity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6,108.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 4,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,338,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,701,729.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 10,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,738.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 4,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,338,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,701,729.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.