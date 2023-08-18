Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.