Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Announces Earnings Results

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $37.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

