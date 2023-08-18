Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Baudax Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.52 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

