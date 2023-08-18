Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Baudax Bio Stock Down 6.6 %

BXRX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

