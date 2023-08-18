BCE (NYSE:BCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded BCE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 154.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

