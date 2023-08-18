Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $97.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 99.78 ($1.27), with a volume of 23877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.27).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.79) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Monday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.79) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £65.43 million, a PE ratio of 9,800.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.82.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud products.

