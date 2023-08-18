Belrium Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.37 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Belrium token can now be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00009282 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.37 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002692 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

