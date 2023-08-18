Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.87. The company has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

