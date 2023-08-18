Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $55,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.6% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,998,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HDB opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.