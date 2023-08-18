Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

