Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Airbnb by 74.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

