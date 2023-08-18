Bessemer Group Inc. Has $14.42 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 211,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 307,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

