Bessemer Group Inc. Has $43.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805,918 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $43,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

